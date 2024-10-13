US approves SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket to return to operation

(MENAFN) The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced its approval for SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket to return to operation. This decision came after the FAA reviewed and accepted the findings of an investigation led by SpaceX, along with the corrective measures taken following an incident on September 28th, as reported by a news agency.



SpaceX had to conduct an investigation into the failure of the Falcon 9 rocket’s second stage after a NASA astronaut mission. The issue led to the grounding of the rocket for the third time in three months, the FAA revealed. The malfunction resulted in the rocket falling into the Pacific Ocean, outside the designated safety zone that had been approved by the FAA.



On Friday, the FAA stated that it had closed the SpaceX-led investigations into Falcon 9 accidents that occurred during Starlink missions in July and August. These investigations were part of ongoing efforts to address safety concerns following multiple incidents.



SpaceX has been setting records for reusability with its Falcon 9 rocket, which has been launched and recovered multiple times. In 2021, Falcon 9 was launched for the ninth time, successfully delivering 60 Starlink satellites into orbit before returning to a landing pad in the Atlantic Ocean. This same rocket has been involved in previous Starlink missions, as well as the "DM-1" mission. The growing Starlink satellite network aims to provide internet connectivity to remote areas on Earth, according to The Verge.

