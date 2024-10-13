Azerbaijani Karate Player Wins Bronze At World Championship
10/13/2024 3:09:05 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 13th World Karate Federation (WKF) Junior and Youth World
Championship was held in Venice, Italy.
Azernews reports that the event took place on October 9-13, and
on the last day of the competition, Azerbaijani karate player Gulay
Orujova fought for the bronze medal.
The member of the national team fighting in the
fifty-nine-kilogram weight class defeated the Japanese karate
player Inada Nao and took third place.
It should be noted that the personal trainer of our karate
player is Sanan Jafarov, and the trainer of our junior and youth
karate team is Anar Allahverdiyev.
