Azerbaijani Karate Player Wins Bronze At World Championship

10/13/2024 3:09:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 13th World Karate Federation (WKF) Junior and Youth World Championship was held in Venice, Italy.

Azernews reports that the event took place on October 9-13, and on the last day of the competition, Azerbaijani karate player Gulay Orujova fought for the bronze medal.

The member of the national team fighting in the fifty-nine-kilogram weight class defeated the Japanese karate player Inada Nao and took third place.

It should be noted that the personal trainer of our karate player is Sanan Jafarov, and the trainer of our junior and youth karate team is Anar Allahverdiyev.

AzerNews

