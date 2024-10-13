Next Parliamentary Elections To Be Held In Lithuania
Date
10/13/2024 3:09:05 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Citizens of the Republic of Lithuania will elect deputies to the
Sejm (unicameral parliament) on Sunday.
The voting will start at 07:00 local time (08:00 Baku time), and
about 2,000 polling stations will be opened in the country.
The stations will work until 20:00.
Before the start of the first round, the second round was
scheduled for October 27. Runoffs have so far been inevitable and
have been held in places where no candidate has more than 50% of
the vote.
Besides, two leaders participate in the second round based on
the number of votes. Thus, half of the deputies of the Seym are
elected.
MENAFN13102024000195011045ID1108773387
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.