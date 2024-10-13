عربي


Next Parliamentary Elections To Be Held In Lithuania

10/13/2024 3:09:05 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Citizens of the Republic of Lithuania will elect deputies to the Sejm (unicameral parliament) on Sunday.

The voting will start at 07:00 local time (08:00 Baku time), and about 2,000 polling stations will be opened in the country.

The stations will work until 20:00.

Before the start of the first round, the second round was scheduled for October 27. Runoffs have so far been inevitable and have been held in places where no candidate has more than 50% of the vote.

Besides, two leaders participate in the second round based on the number of votes. Thus, half of the deputies of the Seym are elected.

