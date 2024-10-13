Russians Kill Two Civilians, Injure 11 More In Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian killed two civilians and 11 more in the Donetsk region on Saturday, October 12.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Ukrinform reports.

“On October 12, Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region: in Kurakhivka and Ulakly. Another 11 people were wounded in the region over the day,” he wrote.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,810 people have been killed and 6,289 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Since the beginning of the week, rescuers have evacuated 12 people from the frontline area near Pokrovsk, which is under constant shelling.