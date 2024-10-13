Russians Kill Two Civilians, Injure 11 More In Donetsk Region In Past Day
Date
10/13/2024 3:08:53 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army killed two civilians and injured 11 more in the Donetsk region on Saturday, October 12.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on facebook Ukrinform reports.
“On October 12, Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region: in Kurakhivka and Ulakly. Another 11 people were wounded in the region over the day,” he wrote.
Read also:
Russia launches 329 attacks
on Zaporizhzhia region injuring four people
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,810 people have been killed and 6,289 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
Since the beginning of the week, rescuers have evacuated 12 people from the frontline area near Pokrovsk, which is under constant shelling.
MENAFN13102024000193011044ID1108773385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.