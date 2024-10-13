Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 31 Shahed Uavs, 36 Drones Disappeared From Radar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defense forces shot down 31 Russian attack UAVs, while 36 drones disappeared from radar.

“The enemy attacked the Poltava and Odesa regions with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Russia's Kursk region and temporarily occupied Crimea, two Kh-59 guided missiles – the Chernihiv and Sumy regions from the airspace of the Kursk region, as well as 68 attack drones from Russia's Kursk and Orel,” the report says.

The aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack.

As many as 31 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy regions.

It is noted that 36 Russian drones have disappeared from radar in various regions of Ukraine, presumably as a result of EW countermeasures.

The information is being updated, the Air Force said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 13, the enemy attacked Ukraine with several groups of Shahed drones.