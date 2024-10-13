Chelsea Captain Reece Exploring Barcelona Move Amid Health Issues: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Captain Reece James is reportedly considering a Chelsea exit and exploring a move to and Benfica amid his ongoing injury nightmare.

James has endured a series of setbacks, having suffered seven hamstring injuries since joining Chelsea's senior squad. He has also dealt with various other muscle-related issues, including knee problems.

According to FootballTransfers, both Barcelona and Benfica have been contacted by Recce's representative about a potential move for the 24-year-old right-back, as physios have advised that the warmer climes of southern Europe, particularly Spain or Portugal, could significantly aid James' recovery and long-term fitness.

The England international is yet to play for Chelsea this season after picking up hamstring injury in the summer. He played just 11 times last season, with various ailments keeping him on the sidelines. In total, he has missed a staggering 129 Chelsea matches due to injury.

James is expected to return to first-team training this month, but his first appearance of the season for Enzo Maresca's side may still be some time away.

Chelsea's next match is against Liverpool on October 20.