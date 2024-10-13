Russians Launch 34 Attacks On Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the past day, the Russian forces carried out 34 on Sumy region.

According to Ukrinform, this information was shared by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram.

"Seventy-three explosions were recorded. The attacks affected the communities of Sumy, Hotin, Myropillia, Richky, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velykopysarivka, Novoslobidske, and Shalyhyne," the report states.

In the Richky community, the Russian forces launched an air bomb (KAB), resulting in three explosions.

In the Krasnopillia community, the enemy used mortars and FPV drones, with 22 explosions reported.

In the Novoslobidske community, a KAB was launched, leading to one explosion.

The Shalyhyne community was hit by a KAB and FPV drone attack, with six explosions recorded.

The Hotin community was targeted with UAV-dropped VOG grenades and artillery fire, totaling 11 explosions.

12of

In the Myropillia community, the Russians attacked with artillery and FPV drones, resulting in 24 explosions.

In the Velykopysarivka community, the enemy dropped four mines.

The Bilopillia community saw a KAB launch, causing one explosion.

In the Sumy community, the Russian forces launched a missile strike, resulting in one explosion.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the day, over 150 combat clashes have occurred along the frontlines.











