World Migratory Bird Day: UN Official Says Protecting Insects Key To Survival Of Migratory Birds

NAIROBI, Oct 13 (NNN-XINHUA) - The protection of insects is crucial for the survival of migratory birds facing numerous threats, including pollution, climate change, and habitat loss, a senior United Nations official said during the World Migratory Bird Day.

Musonda Mumba, secretary general of the Convention on Wetlands, said that insects are a critical food source for migratory birds, helping them endure their long journeys in search of nesting sites.

“Insects are not just source of food, but a lifeline for migratory birds on their long journeys,” Mumba said in a video message to mark World Migratory Bird Day, which is marked twice every year on May 14 and Oct 12.

“Migration birds often synchronize their migration with peak abundance of insects, relying on them for nourishment during stop-overs,” she added.

The theme of 2024 World Migratory Bird Day“Protect Insects, Protect Birds” underscores the symbiotic relationship between the two species and the need to raise awareness on threats facing them such as habitat destruction, pollution linked to pesticides and herbicides, urbanization, and mining activities.

Mumba noted that wetlands play a vital role in supporting both insects and migratory birds. Conserving these ecosystems is essential not only for the survival of these species but also for providing critical services like pollination to local communities. However, the degradation of wetlands has led to a decline in insect populations, jeopardizing the survival of migratory birds and the ecological balance they help maintain.

Multilateral legal instruments such as the African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbird Agreement have been developed to enhance the protection of migratory birds.

On the 2024 World Migratory Bird Day, awareness campaigns will be held globally, calling for stronger laws and coordinated actions to restore natural habitats for insects, birds, and other wildlife species. - NNN-XINHUA