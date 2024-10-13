Vicky Vidya Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri's Movie Mints ₹12 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vicky Vidya collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer comedy movie 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala' witnessed a jump in its day 2 collection. The raked in ₹6.75 crore, early estimates by film tracker Sacnilk stated. With this, the movie collected an overall ₹12 crore net in India, the report states.

On Day 2, the movie had an overall 23.02 percent Hindi Occupancy which is higher than Day 1 which was 17.18 percent. Notably, Chennai city registered 84.25 percent occupancy followed by Bengaluru city with trailed with 46 percent. Kolkata ranked third with 29 percent occupany followed by Hyderabad and Lucknow with 28.75 percent and 27.25 percent respectively.





The film star cast also features Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Tiku Talsania and Archana Puran Singh. The film is produced by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms and Thinkink Picturez and was made on a moderate budget. Though the exact amount is unknown, report by FilmiBeat, the budget is speculated to be around 20-30 crore.

The film is about the hilarious journey of Vicky (RajKummar) and Vidya (Triptii), as they, along with their family, go all out to recover their missing "suhagraat CD" in the scenic town of Rishikesh.





RajKummar and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' clashed with Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra'. Despite Alia's popularity, "Jigra" struggled to attract a large audience on its opening day. The film helmed by Vasan Bala, raked in only ₹4.55 crore on the opening day in India. On the other hand Vicky Video raked in ₹5.71 crore. Today, however, Jigra is expected to witness huge jump as early estimates by Sacnilk show that the film would rake ₹6.50 crore.