Jigra BO Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt's Movie Gains Momentum On Weekend, Earns ₹6.5 Crore On Saturday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jiga Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt-starrer family drama witnessed a 44% rise in its collection on Saturday. The movie regained momentum and earned ₹6.50 crore (India Net) on Sunday against ₹4.55 crore collection on Friday, according to tracker Sacnilk.

The movie had an overall 30.10% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday, October 12.

Jigra BO Collection Day 2

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jigra earned a total of ₹11.05 crore (India net) till Saturday. The movie earned an estimated ₹6.50 crore on October 12. The movie had performed miserably on the first day, especially in the Telugu version, where it minted merely ₹5 lakh on Friday, according to Sacnilk. The Hindi version of the movie had earned ₹4.55 crore on Friday. The movie received a sombre response in the national capital, where total occupancy remained at 24.75% on Saturday. Jigra occupancy remained at 38.00%, 17.00%, and 19.00% in Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. The movie's highest occupancy was in Bengaluru, where nearly 60.25% of tickets were purchased by the viewers.

Despite receiving positive reviews, the movie appeared to have a dull start at the Box Office. There are chances that the movie may earn well on Sunday due to the weekend rush. Jigra's teaser trailer received a massive response on the internet; however, it failed to attract anaudience at movie theatres.

About Jigra movie

The movie has been directed by Vasan Bala, who has previously given movies like“Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota” and“Monica, O My Darling”.

The movie based on the the struggle of a sister to save her brother in a foreign country, was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in collaboration with Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions. The movie featured Alia Bhatt in key roles and also starred Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa. Bhatt plays the role of Satya, a young woman who goes to great lengths to free her brother Ankur, who is imprisoned in a foreign jail.