King Urges International Community To Shoulder Responsibilities Towards Syrian Refugees, Host Countries

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah held a meeting in Paphos on Friday with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Italian Prime Giorgia Meloni, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the MED9 summit and attended by HRH Hussein, focused on response efforts to the Syrian refugee crisis, according to a Royal Court statement.

His Majesty called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities towards Syrian refugees and their host countries.

The King stressed the need to reach a solution to the Syrian crisis that guarantees Syria's unity and territorial integrity, restores security and stability, and creates the right conditions for the voluntary return of refugees.

The meeting covered the ongoing ramifications of the refugee crisis, with His Majesty highlighting the economic challenges Jordan is facing in light of the sharp decline in funding for the Jordan Response Plan, including further pressure on infrastructure and public services, especially in water and energy, the statement said.

The King said Jordan continues its efforts to secure the basic needs of more than 1.3 million Syrian refugees.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.