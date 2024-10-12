King Returns To Jordan After Participating In MED9 Summit

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - King Abdullah returned to Jordan on Friday, after participating in the MED9 summit, held in Paphos, Cyprus, according to a Royal Court statement. HRH Hussein accompanied His Majesty on the visit.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.