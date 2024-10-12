King Returns To Jordan After Participating In MED9 Summit
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah returned to Jordan on Friday, after participating in the MED9 summit, held in Paphos, Cyprus, according to a Royal Court statement.
HRH crown prince Hussein accompanied His Majesty on the visit.
