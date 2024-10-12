KING SPYYDER Drops High-Energy Single“STRICKERS AND SPIDERS” From Upcoming Mixtape

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fusing goth and trap elements, KING SPYYDER's“STRICKERS AND SPIDERS” delivers a heavy, bass-driven experience that redefines punk rap.

SUFFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KING SPYYDER , the punk-rap visionary formerly known as KING BULLY, has officially dropped STRICKERS AND SPIDERS, the first single off their highly anticipated new mixtape EVIL TWIN. Releasing on October 31, 2024, this track brings a fusion of goth-inspired sounds with the raw of trap music, captivating listeners with its futuristic beats, heavy basslines, and aggressive guitar riffs. Produced by SupaK, EVIL TWIN takes the audience on a sonic journey, combining gritty, head-bopping intensity with a genre-defying musical style.The track is an introduction to the larger-than-life sound KING SPYYDER is known for-blurring the lines between punk, rap, and metal. With STRICKERS AND SPIDERS, SPYYDER continues to evolve their craft, creating music that is not just heard but felt, transporting listeners into a new state of mind. Their goal? To separate themselves from conventional rap artists and carve a niche within the global punk-rap culture.With heavy influence from the goth world and artists like Travis Scott, Xxxtentacion, and Playboi Carti, KING SPYYDER aims to push the boundaries of what punk and rap can be. More singles are expected to follow, all building towards a full mixtape release that promises to leave a lasting impact on fans worldwide. KING SPYYDER is also gearing up for a series of live performances that will bring the energy and intensity of STRIKERS AND SPIDERS directly to the stage.###ABOUTKING SPYYDER, previously known as KING BULLY, is a dynamic punk rapper and singer-songwriter with a passion for blending genres. Their sound combines the rawness of punk with the beats of trap, creating an unforgettable listening experience. Inspired by the likes of Travis Scott, Xxxtentacion, Trippie Redd, and Playboi Carti, SPYYDER's music is a reflection of their journey, pushing boundaries and redefining the punk-rap scene.LINKSFacebook:Instagram:YouTube: @kingbully?si=uBrtj2Tp3KABtJaXSpotify:SoundCloud:

