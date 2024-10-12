Qatari Women Receive Great Support In Various Fields: Qatar Chamber

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat: Qatar Chamber recently participated in the 'Sixth GCC Businesswomen Forum,' held under the slogan "Thought Leaders... Truly Inspiring."

The event was organized by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and (OCCI) in collaboration with the Federation of Gulf Chambers in the North Al Batinah Governorate, Sohar, Sultanate of Oman.

The Chamber's delegation was led by Board Member and President of the Qatari Businesswomen Forum, Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani.

The forum highlighted successful models of Gulf women entrepreneurs. It featured two main sessions; the first entitled 'Women in the Gulf economy' and the second session entitled 'The impact of innovation and modern technologies in supporting the investments of businesswomen'.

In a statement on the forum's sidelines, Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani said that it has been agreed that Doha will host the seventh edition of the forum in the fourth quarter of 2025.

She called for the formation of a committee to study and follow up on the forum's outcomes and recommendations.

In her remarks during the first panel, Al Ahmadani discussed the empowerment of women in the economy, highlighting the significant progress of Gulf women across various sectors and their increasing representation in higher positions within ministries and other sectors.

Al Ahmadani also emphasized the unwavering support of the Wise Leadership for Qatari women, noting that this support has paved the way for their participation in various activities and their ability to occupy diverse positions.

She reviewed several successful initiatives in Qatar, including the Education Above All Foundation (EAA), which was founded by HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser in 2012 with the aim of providing education for societies suffering poverty and marginality.

She noted that the Gulf countries' efforts to diversify their economies and reduce dependence on oil for national income have been accompanied by a growing role for the private sector and a noticeable contribution from women in these sectors and activities.