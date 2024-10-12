TN School Education Department To Announce Board Exam Schedule On Oct 14

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu School Education Department will announce the schedule for the board examinations on October 14, an official said on Saturday.

School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will announce the board examination schedule for the academic year 2024-25 on Monday.

The Tamil Nadu board examinations for Classes 10, 11 and 12 are conducted every year in the months of March and April.

The Tamil Nadu board Class 10 examination for the academic year 2023-24 was held from March 26 to April 18, 2024.

The exams commenced with the Tamil and other language papers and concluded with the Social Science paper (Part III).

A total of 8,94,264 students appeared in the Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) final examination, of whom 8,18,743 or 91.55 per cent passed in 2024.

Of the 4,47,061 female candidates who appeared for the exam, 4,22,591 qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 94.55 per cent.

On the other hand, 4,47,203 male candidates took the SSLC examination, with 3,96,152 or 88.58 per cent clearing it.

The Tamil Nadu Class 11 examination was held from March 4 to March 25.

A total of 8,11,172 students appeared for the Class 11 board examination, of which 7,39,539 students passed.

A total of 4,26,821 girls appeared for the examination, and 4,04,143 girls passed. Among the 3,84,351 boys who appeared for the Class 11 board examinations, 3,35,396 passed.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examination was held from March 22 to April 13. A total of 7.72 lakh students appeared for the exam, including 4.1 lakh girls and 3.6 lakh boys.

One transgender student also appeared in the exam. Of those, 3,25,305 boys passed the examination, while 3,93,890 girls passed.

The only transgender student who appeared in the examination also passed.