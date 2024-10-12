Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel and Coral Beach Resort Sharjah Host Life-Saving Blood Donation Campaign

(MENAFN- Thedoersgroup) Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel and Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, in collaboration with the Ministry of Ministry of Health & Prevention (MOHAP) - Ajman and the Sharjah Blood Transfusion and Research Centre, successfully hosted a blood donation drive. Nearly 100 enthusiastic staff members gathered to donate blood, playing an active role in this life-saving initiative.



The campaign emphasized the crucial role of blood donation, highlighting that each contribution has the power to save lives and significantly impact individuals undergoing medical treatments. By hosting this event, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel and Coral Beach Resort Sharjah reinforced their commitment to the community and their dedication in fostering a culture of giving and social responsibility.



“Our team's active participation in this blood donation drive reflects our core values of compassion and community engagement,” said Mr. Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager of Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel and Coral Beach Resort Sharjah. “Every drop of blood donated brings hope to those in need, and we're proud to contribute to such a vital cause.”



In addition to the blood donation, staff members were offered a range of medical services, including eye check-ups, dental consultations, Ayurveda treatments, and vital checks, all provided by Metro Medical Centre LLC. This comprehensive health initiative further demonstrated the hotel's dedication to the well-being of its team and the broader community.



Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel and Coral Beach Resort Sharjah remains committed to promoting social responsibility and raising awareness about the ongoing need for blood donations Both hotels aims to inspire others within the hospitality industry and beyond to contribute to critical causes that make a lasting impact.

