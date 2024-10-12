Vyper Industrial Breaks Ground For State-Of-The-Art Manufacturing Facility In Wrightstown, WI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Render of the new Vyper Industrial Headquarters

Vyper Industrial, a leading innovator in industrial shop equipment, breaks ground for new state-of-the-art facility in Wisconsin

- Dayne Rusch

WRIGHTSTOWN, WI, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vyper Industrial, a leading innovator in industrial shop equipment, broke ground in Wrightstown, WI earlier this week for its new 65,000 square foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. Local residents and community members gathered to attend this momentous occasion and witness firsthand Vyper Industrial's commitment to growth and innovation in the region.

"We are thrilled to break ground on our new facility here in Wrightstown," said Dayne Rusch, CEO of Vyper Industrial. "This expansion marks a significant milestone for our company and underscores our dedication to creating more American jobs and advancing manufacturing capabilities in Wisconsin."

The ceremony featured remarks from company executives, local officials, and community leaders, outlining Vyper Industrial's future plans and economic impact on the area. Attendees had the opportunity to learn more about the facility's design, innovative features, and job opportunities it will create for the community.

"Together, we look forward to shaping a prosperous future for Wrightstown and beyond” added Dylan Rusch, President of Vyper Industrial.

The facility is expected to open in August 2025.

