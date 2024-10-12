Zoomvision Accelerates Growth With Strategic Leadership Hires

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eye Kiosk by ZoomVision

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ZoomVision, a cutting-edge health-tech startup, today announced the appointment of three seasoned executives to its leadership team. These key hires will drive the company's next phase of growth, innovation, and expansion. Joining ZoomVision are:.Mitch Ferro, Chief Operating Officer (COO): Product and Operations leader with extensive experience in FinTech and Internet Infrastructure including CEO of Vyze, acquired by Ally Financial; SVP of Product, Mastercard; and VP of Product at Transaction Network Services, acquired by Mastercard..Jamey Heinze, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO): Modern-marketing leader with 25+ years of experience helping companies, ranging from Fortune 20 to early-stage startup, build and execute winning go-to-market plans. Such companies include: Fractional CMO at Waterloo Data, HUVRdata, Stratus Networks, and Red Oak Compliance; CMO at iGrafx, a global provider of Business Process Management solutions; and CMO of CDS Global, a $200M division of Hearst Corporation..Scott Priddy, Chief Technology Officer (CTO): Technology leader with 25+ years of experience building and scaling platforms for technology-enabled enterprises. Built and led technology teams for companies ranging from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 global enterprises, including: CTO at BGenerous, startup in philanthropic technology, built industry-first Donate Now, Pay Later platform; Head of Technology at Vyze, acquired by Ally Financial; and architecture and engineering leadership positions at Visa, PayPal, and Ally.We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional leaders to our team," said Jesse Devlyn, Founder of ZoomVision. "Their expertise and passion will propel our mission to deliver affordable, on-demand vision care products and services for marginalized communities and beyond.”About ZoomVision - Focused on the Hispanic market, ZoomVision is a pioneering health-tech venture offering affordable, on-demand vision care. Founder and CEO Jesse Devlyn, a veteran in optical retail recognized significant systemic issues with the United States' approach to vision care. For the typical consumer (patient) maintaining eye health and obtaining vision correction is expensive and extremely inconvenient. In October 2021, Jesse launched the first Zoom Vision eye health kiosk and has been disrupting the vision care status quo ever since.

Jesse Devlyn

ZoomVision / Devlyn Ventures, LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.