Zelensky Sums Up Results Of Visits To London, Paris, Rome, And Berlin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that visits to London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin resulted in defense packages for protection, air defense, and investments in the production of drones and other weapons in Ukraine.

He wrote this in a post on his page, Ukrinform reports.

The President also noted that he“presented the details of the Victory Plan to our partners. Now, we will work at the team level to maximize our efforts both on the frontlines and through diplomacy”.

“Our joint task is to bring a just peace closer-for Ukraine and all of Europe,” Zelensky stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Ukraine's Victory Plan to European leaders, noting that joint efforts are needed now, in the coming months.