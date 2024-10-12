Zelensky Sums Up Results Of Visits To London, Paris, Rome, And Berlin
Date
10/12/2024 9:08:40 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that visits to London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin resulted in defense packages for protection, air defense, and investments in the production of drones and other weapons in Ukraine.
He wrote this in a post on his facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
The President also noted that he“presented the details of the Victory Plan to our partners. Now, we will work at the team level to maximize our efforts both on the frontlines and through diplomacy”.
“Our joint task is to bring a just peace closer-for Ukraine and all of Europe,” Zelensky stressed.
As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Ukraine's Victory Plan to European leaders, noting that joint efforts are needed now, in the coming months.
MENAFN12102024000193011044ID1108772517
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.