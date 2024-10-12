Slovakia's Premier describes reporters as ‘possessed by the devil’

(MENAFN) In a recent press conference, Slovakia's Prime Robert Fico delivered a scathing attack on mainstream journalists, accusing them of being “possessed by the devil.” His remarks came amid ongoing tensions within his three-party governing coalition and followed a series of critical reports regarding his administration's policies and actions.



Fico, visibly agitated, responded to questions about the state of his by condemning the press for what he termed a relentless campaign against him. “From the first day, when the results of the parliamentary came in, you went against us like bloodthirsty bastards from morning to night,” he asserted, rejecting claims of a government crisis. He expressed disbelief that journalists reflect on the impact of their words, stating, “Do you read your articles after you’ve written them? I don’t think you do… It’s pure hate.”



Targeting specific outlets, including the prominent Slovak dailies Dennik N and Sme, as well as the news portal Aktuality.sk, Fico criticized their coverage since his return to power last September, when his Slovak Social Democracy (SMER-SD) party won the election. He lamented that this hostile media environment contributed to the negative atmosphere in Slovakia and referenced his own experience, questioning, “Why did they shoot me in the stomach?”—a remark linked to a past assassination attempt he survived.



In light of his frustrations, Fico proposed the establishment of a “national media authority” aimed at regulating journalism in the country. He suggested that journalists who fail to amend inaccuracies in their reporting should face “sanctions.” Furthermore, he recommended that journalists undergo requalification courses akin to those mandated for professions like law and public notary, signaling a desire for greater accountability within the media sector.



Fico's comments reflect a broader tension between political leaders and the press, raising concerns about press freedom and the implications of government oversight in Slovakia.

