Israel issues warning to Iran to strike with ‘DPS’

(MENAFN) In a stark warning following a recent Iranian missile barrage, Israeli Defense Yoav Gallant emphasized that Israel's forthcoming response will be "deadly, pinpoint accurate, and surprising." This statement comes in the wake of an attack by Iran, reportedly in retaliation for the assassinations of key figures from Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



Gallant characterized the Iranian assault as "aggressive but inaccurate," contrasting it with the precision and effectiveness of Israel's planned counterstrike. Speaking to the Intelligence Unit 9900 of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which specializes in visual intelligence, he expressed confidence in Israel’s operational capabilities. "They will not know what happened or how it happened. They will just see the results," he asserted, highlighting the IDF's commitment to maintaining air supremacy and the ability to track and target threats with precision.



The recent missile attacks, which included a larger scale operation on October 1, followed an earlier incident in April where Iran launched missiles and drones in response to an Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. While Israel and the U.S. claimed to have intercepted the April attack without any damage, the October assault revealed vulnerabilities in Israel's air defenses, with videos of missile impacts circulating on social media.



In the face of this escalating tension, the IDF has pledged a "serious and significant" retaliation. Meanwhile, Iran has warned both Israel and the U.S. that it will no longer exercise "unilateral self-restraint" and is prepared to escalate its responses further.



Efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to coordinate a military response with the U.S. have reportedly faced setbacks, including the cancellation of Defense Minister Gallant's planned visit to Washington. Netanyahu has expressed difficulty in reaching U.S. President Joe Biden, highlighting the complexities of international military coordination in the current volatile situation.



As the situation continues to evolve, the region remains on high alert, with both sides preparing for potential escalations in military engagement.

