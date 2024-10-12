(MENAFN) In a recent interview with the Italian news outlet *Corriere di Bologna*, French anthropologist Emmanuel Todd presented a controversial perspective on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, suggesting that a Russian victory could ultimately benefit Europe as a whole. While Todd clarified that he does not explicitly support Moscow, he asserted that a Ukrainian defeat would signify a significant shift in Europe's geopolitical landscape.



Todd emphasized that a Russian loss in the conflict would extend what he views as European subservience to American interests for another century. He criticized Western Europe for effectively relinquishing its agency to the United States, leading to consequences that have shaped the region’s political and economic realities. According to Todd, the current situation, exacerbated by the Ukraine conflict, inhibits any substantial change in this dynamic, making the conflict’s outcome pivotal for Europe’s future.



He expressed a belief that if the United States were to experience a defeat in this context, NATO could unravel, resulting in a liberated Europe. Todd posited that Russia would have neither the capacity nor the inclination to extend its military ambitions into Western Europe once it solidifies its position along the Dnieper River. He dismissed the notion that Russia harbors ambitions for further territorial expansion as a product of “Russophobic hysteria” in the West, calling it a baseless fantasy from the perspective of a serious historian.



This viewpoint contrasts sharply with concerns voiced by various Western leaders in recent months, who warn that a Russian victory in Ukraine might embolden Moscow to pursue further territorial ambitions in Europe. Todd's analysis adds a provocative dimension to the ongoing debate over the implications of the Ukraine conflict, highlighting the complex interplay of power, national interests, and historical narratives that continue to shape European politics.

