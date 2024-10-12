Kuwait Moh Stresses Need Of Following Official Accurate Information

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti of (MoH) underlined on Saturday the significance of getting official accurate information directed to the public to avert raising concerns.

In a news statement, the ministry said it probed into a document and a message circulated on social regarding the preparations of Ministry's emergency plan.

The ministry revealed that it has made some routine measures in health systems, within the framework of periodical preparations made over the year to make sure of the readiness of emergency plan, the statement noted.

The ministry referred that it is constantly communicating with citizens to inform them about any updates if necessary. (end)

