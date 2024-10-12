Women’S T20 WC: India Need Every Player To Step Up And Deliver Their Best, Says Manjrekar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes every player in the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side needs to step up and deliver their best when they face off against defending champions Australia in a crucial 2024 Women's T20 clash at Sharjah.

With top-ranked Australia winning all of its three Group A games so far, it means there is a three-way fight between India, New Zealand and Pakistan for the second and last semifinal spot. India's chances of entering the semifinals received a huge boost when they beat Sri Lanka by 82 runs and got their Net Run Rate (NRR) positive, which now stands at +0.567.

"The Indian Women's T20 team has been on a roll, but the real test lies ahead in their match against Australia. It's a clash of titans, and we need every player to step up and deliver their best. It's India's test of their advancement in women's cricket as Australia is the benchmark in world cricket," said Manjrekar, a Disney+ Hotstar expert, ahead of the clash.

For India, currently at third in the rankings, to enter the semifinals, they have to win Sunday's crunch match against Australia at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and ensure their Net Run Rate is superior to either the defending champions or New Zealand, provided they win their remaining two games.

Even if India loses, they would then have to hope for Pakistan and New Zealand to have an inferior NRR if both are tied on four points. India's task to win Sunday's game looks a little easier after fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck and captain Alyssa Healy left the field during their win over Pakistan on Friday due to a dislocated shoulder and right foot injury respectively.