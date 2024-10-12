Indian soldier gets kidnaped, killed close to Pakistan border

(MENAFN) Tensions have escalated in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), a region long affected by insurgency, following the recovery of the body of an Indian soldier on Wednesday morning. The soldier, identified as 26-year-old Hilal Ahmad Bhat, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds in a forested area of Anantnag district, according to the ANI news agency.



Bhat was one of two abducted by suspected terrorists a day prior. During a joint counterterrorism operation carried out by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night, the soldiers were kidnapped. Reports indicate that the second soldier managed to escape from captivity.



This incident is particularly alarming given the heightened security measures in place in the region, which recently held its first assembly elections in over a decade. In preparation for these elections, New Delhi deployed an additional 3,000 troops to ensure safety and order. The elections, which took place in three phases throughout September and October, were the first polling events in the border region following years of unrest and militant activity. However, the electoral process was marred by increased terrorist incidents.



Just last week, an encounter between army personnel and terrorists in Kupwara district, situated along the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan, resulted in two fatalities. This operation commenced on October 3 after reports indicated potential terrorist infiltration into Indian territory. Media reports suggest that between 60 to 80 terrorists may have infiltrated the Jammu region during the months of March and April this year.



The ongoing violence and recent developments have raised serious concerns about security in Jammu and Kashmir, as the region continues to grapple with the impacts of insurgency and militancy, further complicating efforts towards stability and peace. The tragic loss of soldier Hilal Ahmad Bhat underscores the persistent challenges faced by security forces in maintaining order in a region fraught with conflict.

