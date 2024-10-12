Pipettes, Pipettors, And Accessories Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The market for pipettes, pipettors, and accessories has shown strong growth. It is set to increase from $2.92 billion in 2023 to $3.09 billion in 2024, achieving a CAGR of 5.8%. The growth is driven by the demand for precision in laboratory experiments, increased use of advanced pipetting tools, and investments in research and development across various sectors.

The market for pipettes, pipettors, and accessories is projected to grow to $3.88 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.9%. Growth will be driven by digital technology integration, demand for multi-channel pipettes, personalized medicine, and expanding healthcare infrastructure. Trends include ergonomic pipettes, smart monitoring systems, and increasing laboratory automation.

The growth in the number of laboratories is expected to drive the pipettes, pipettors, and accessories market in the coming years. Laboratories are specialized facilities where scientific research, experiments, and tests are conducted under controlled conditions using precise equipment to advance knowledge and analyze data. The number of laboratories is on the rise due to increasing demand for scientific research, diagnostic testing, and advanced medical treatments. Pipettes are essential in laboratories for accurately measuring and transferring small liquid volumes, critical for precise experiments, sample preparation, and reagent mixing.

Major companies operating in the pipettes, pipettors, and accessories market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Corning Incorporated, Avantor Inc., Sartorius AG, Mettler Toledo International Inc., Integra Biosciences AG, Eppendorf AG, Hamilton Company, IKA-Werke GmbH & Co. KG, Gilson Inc., DWK Life Sciences, Accumax Lab Devices Pvt. Ltd., BRAND GMBH + CO KG, AHN Biotechnologie GmbH, Microlit Industries Private Limited, Socorex Isba SA, Kartell S.p.A., OHAUS Corporation, CAPP ApS, Scilogex LLC, Nichiryo Co. Ltd.

The pipettes, pipettors, and accessories market sees companies developing large-volume pipette tips to address high-volume liquid handling tasks efficiently. These tips allow for precise dispensing of larger liquid quantities, ranging from several to tens of milliliters, enhancing efficiency in laboratories that handle large-scale liquid measurements, ensuring companies can sustain their market positions.

1) By Product Type: Pipettes, Pipettors, Accessories

2) By Material: Glass, Plastic, Stainless Steel

3) By Volume Capacity: Fixed-Volume, Variable-Volume, Multi-Channel

4) By End User: Hospitals, Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End-Users

North America was the largest region in the pipettes, pipettors, and accessories market in 2023. The regions covered in the pipettes, pipettors, and accessories market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pipettes, pipettors, and accessories are vital laboratory tools used for the precise measurement, transfer, and dispensing of liquids. While pipettes draw and release specific liquid volumes, pipettors are the handheld or automated devices that facilitate their operation, with accessories like tips enhancing functionality and accuracy.

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global pipettes, pipettors, and accessories market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Pipettes, Pipettors, And Accessories Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pipettes, pipettors, and accessories market size, drivers and trends, pipettes, pipettors, and accessories market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

