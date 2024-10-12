Kremlin reacts to Putin-Trump phone calls allegation

(MENAFN) The Kremlin has firmly rejected claims that former U.S. President Donald engaged in as many as seven phone calls with Russian President Vladimir since leaving office in January 2021. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, dismissed these allegations as “a typical bogus story” that emerges during the current pre-election climate in the United States. His comments were made in response to inquiries regarding the assertions made by journalist Bob Woodward in his new book, **War**.



Woodward’s narrative, which cites an unnamed aide to Trump, has been met with skepticism from Trump’s Republican campaign team, who labeled the contents of the book as “made-up stories.” They attributed the claims to an author they allege suffers from what they term “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” suggesting that the book is politically motivated.



In an effort to verify the claims, The New York Times reached out to various serving and former officials within both current and past White House administrations, as well as members of the U.S. intelligence community. Twenty sources indicated that they had no knowledge of any phone conversations between Trump and Putin taking place in the manner described by Woodward.



The narrative surrounding Trump’s relationship with Russia has been a contentious issue since his presidency, particularly the "Russiagate" saga that suggested he had received assistance from Moscow to secure his election in 2016. This narrative was heavily promoted by Trump’s political rival, Hillary Clinton, and was widely covered by media outlets critical of him.



An investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller aimed to uncover evidence of any alleged collusion between Trump and Russia, but ultimately did not result in any charges that would substantiate claims of ties between Trump and Moscow. Trump has frequently referred to the “Russia hoax” as part of a broader “witch hunt” orchestrated by his political adversaries, highlighting the contentious nature of the political landscape surrounding his administration.



As the 2024 presidential campaign heats up, such allegations and the responses to them will likely continue to shape the discourse around Trump’s legacy and his relationship with foreign leaders, particularly in the context of U.S.-Russia relations.

