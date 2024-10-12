Ukraine Constantly Working On Obtaining Permission To Use Western Weapons To Strike Russian Territory President's Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian is constantly working on the issue of obtaining permission to use long-range Western-supplied weapons against targets inside Russia.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said this on television when asked how close Ukraine is to obtaining this permission, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“This is a very sensitive issue. I can confirm that we are not pausing our efforts on this matter, which is of great importance to us, in order to maintain our strength and ability to respond to Russia's on Ukrainian territory. Let's wait (for this decision - ed.). The main thing is that we see this in the results at the front and in the way Ukraine becomes stronger,” he said.

Yermak assured that the Ukrainian government uses every day and every hour to the fullest extent possible to advance Ukrainian interests.

When asked about the meeting in the Ramstein format, which was postponed, the President's Office head said that the new date of the meeting in this format is currently unknown.

“I still hope that this meeting will take place, a date will be announced soon. However, I believe that we should not wait, that we should use every day and every opportunity to promote Ukrainian interests. That is what President Zelensky and our entire team are doing,” he assured.

As reported, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte considers the upcoming meeting in the Ramstein format at the level of leaders to be very important, but, according to him, the decision on granting permission to Ukraine to use long-range weapons against targets inside Russia depends on each member state of the alliance.