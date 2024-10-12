US Imposes Sanctions On Iran's Oil Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States has imposed sanctions on companies and vessels that are allegedly engaged in trading and transporting Iranian oil, in order to punish Tehran for its recent missile attack on military sites in Israel, Azernews reports.

The US Treasury and State Department announced the sanctions on Friday, as Israeli officials continue to pledge to forcefully respond to the Iranian attack.

“In the aftermath of Iran's unprecedented October 1 attack against Israel, the United States made clear that we would impose consequences on Iran for its actions,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

“To that end, we are taking steps today to disrupt the flow of revenue the Iranian regime uses to fund its nuclear program and missile development, support terrorist proxies and partners, and perpetuate conflict throughout the Middle East.”

For information the State Department sanctioned six entities and six vessels on Friday, while the Treasury targeted 17 ships.

The vessels are registered in the United Arab Emirates, China and Panama, among other places.

The sanctions will freeze the entities' assets in the US and generally make it illegal for Americans to engage in financial transactions with them.