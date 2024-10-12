US Imposes Sanctions On Iran's Oil Sector
10/12/2024 6:08:51 AM
The United States has imposed sanctions on companies and vessels
that are allegedly engaged in trading and transporting Iranian oil,
in order to punish Tehran for its recent missile attack on military
sites in Israel, Azernews reports.
The US Treasury and State Department announced the sanctions on
Friday, as Israeli officials continue to pledge to forcefully
respond to the Iranian attack.
“In the aftermath of Iran's unprecedented October 1 attack
against Israel, the United States made clear that we would impose
consequences on Iran for its actions,” US Secretary of State Antony
Blinken said in a statement.
“To that end, we are taking steps today to disrupt the flow of
revenue the Iranian regime uses to fund its nuclear program and
missile development, support terrorist proxies and partners, and
perpetuate conflict throughout the Middle East.”
For information the State Department sanctioned six entities and
six vessels on Friday, while the Treasury targeted 17 ships.
The vessels are registered in the United Arab Emirates, China
and Panama, among other places.
The sanctions will freeze the entities' assets in the US and
generally make it illegal for Americans to engage in financial
transactions with them.
