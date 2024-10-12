I Pray Whoever Is Destroying Others’ Lives Be Shown Good Path By God: K’Taka CM On Dussehra

(MENAFN- IANS) Mysuru (Karnataka), Oct 12 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah while speaking on the occasion of Dussehra on Saturday stated that he would pray to God to show a good path to those who are indulging in destroying the lives of others.

His remarks hold significance as he is under the cloud of the MUDA case, with the Opposition BJP seeking his resignation.

Addressing the in Mysuru, CM Siddaramaiah stated, Dussehra festival is all about the destruction of evil forces and also about protecting good people.

“Dussehra symbolises the destruction of evil and protection of the good,” he reiterated.

“I will pray that whoever thinks ugly thoughts and attempts to destroy the lives of others would be shown the good path,” the CM maintained.

CM Siddaramaiah further stated,“Today is the last day of Dussehra and today is the day of Vijayadashami. The famous Jamboo Savari will start from the Mysuru Palace. Floral tributes will be paid to the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, which will be placed on the elephant. On this occasion, I convey to the people of the state and country the wishes of Dussehra festival.”

He added,“This time it is special because there is enough rain, farmers are happy. If the farmers are able to reap good crops, there is no more joyful thing than that. Last time, there was drought. This year, all regions have received rain. All dams are full in the state, naturally people are joyful.”

Even as the Opposition has been demanding his resignation over the MUDA case, he had said on Friday,“There have always been blessings of God on me. There is no phase in my life where God has not blessed me and that is how I have been in politics for such a long time.”

He made the statement while responding to a question about him being the only Chief Minister to have offered floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari the highest number of times during the Dussehra festival.

“In politics, there are enemies and supporters. There are those who praise and those who criticise. I don't expect everyone to praise me in a democracy. The democratic set-up needs healthy debate and criticism should be made. Then only, democracy will be a success,” CM Siddaramaiah said.