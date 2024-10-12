Argentina’S Daring Move: Pruning The Legal Jungle

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Javier Milei of Argentina has taken a decisive step towards streamlining the country's system. The has sent a groundbreaking bill to Congress, aiming to eliminate approximately 70 laws deemed outdated or unnecessary.



Federico Sturzenegger, the of Deregulation and State Transformation, announced this initiative on social media. He emphasized the bill's goal of removing laws that restrict freedoms or have become obsolete over time.



While specific details remain undisclosed, most targeted laws were enacted between 1958 and 2007. The government argues that many existing regulations hinder individual liberty and property rights, creating needless bureaucratic hurdles.



The project, dubbed "Ley Hojarasca" or "Fallen Leaves Law," embodies the motto "More laws, less justice." It seeks to modernize Argentina's legal framework by eliminating outdated obligations and redirecting public funds.







Sturzenegger, who assumed office on July 5, stressed the importance of easing the regulatory burden on private enterprise. He views this as a crucial step towards promoting economic growth and job creation.



Since taking office in December, President Milei has championed economic deregulation. His administration has implemented significant changes in labor laws, administrative procedures, and contractual regulations.



Simultaneously, the government is tackling inflation through a tight monetary policy and zero money printing. This approach includes substantial fiscal adjustments, resulting in public spending cuts and reduced subsidies for transportation and energy.



This bold legislative pruning reflects a broader strategy to revitalize Argentina's economy. By simplifying the legal landscape, the government aims to create a more business-friendly environment and boost economic activity.



As the bill moves through Congress, it will likely spark debates about the balance between regulation and economic freedom. The outcome could significantly shape Argentina's economic future and regulatory approach.

MENAFN12102024007421016031ID1108772225