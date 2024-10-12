Kuwait Amir Congratulates Spanish King On Nat'l Day
Date
10/12/2024 3:04:52 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday sent a cable of congratulations to Spain's King Felipe VI on the occasion of his country's National Day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished him everlasting health and further progress and prosperity for Spain and its friendly people. (end)
