Ukraine Seeing Upward Trend Regarding Crypto Savings - Anti-Graft Watchdog

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Cryptocurrencies are becoming a more common type of savings, similar to cash or funds in accounts.

This was stated by the chief of the National Agency for Prevention, Viktor Pavlushchyk, who spoke in an interview with Glavcom , Ukrinform reports.

"Every year, the amount of funds declared in cryptocurrencies is increasing: they are used by both average people and officials. A few years ago pretty much no one was aware of them and now it is the same type of savings as cash or funds in bank accounts. Cryptocurrencies are tracked through blockchain tools. They are also subject to lifestyle vetting and monitoring," he said.

Pavlushchyk recalled that the NACP had already recorded violations in cryptocurrency turnover on the part of officials.

"For example, the deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs' service center in Mykolaiv region declared cryptocurrency in the amount of UAH 100 million, while failing to prove it actually exists," the head of the agency said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the NACP, jointly with Cyber ​​Police, exposed false reporting of cryptocurrency savings in three asset declarations filed by government officials.