‘Bigg Boss 18’: Gunratan Leaves Salman In Splits, Vivian & Chahat End Up Fighting

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) The housemates are all set for the first“Weekend Ka Vaar” with superstar Salman Khan, which will be full of drama, laughter and fights.

The promo of the controversial show“Bigg Boss 18” suggested that this time the“Weekend Ka Vaar” will begin with a high voltage drama with actors Vivian Dsena and Chahat Panday once again getting into a fight.

The contestants will be given a task, where they have to remove the mask their co-housemates are wearing. Shehzada Dhami and Arfeen Khan will remove the“mukhota” Avinash Mishra is wearing. Arfeen is heard saying that Avinash is arrogant and that he has an ego and an attitude issue.

Vivian and Chahat will be seen removing each others' mask, which leads to an ugly spat between the show's host Salman Khan.

There are some light moments too, as advocate Gunratan Sadavarte will be seen leaving Salman bursting in laughter.

Salman will be seen asking if the“sarkar” is actually scared of him.

To which, he replies saying that:“Main jab kehta hun Bambai chalu, to Bambai chalu hoti hai. Abhi meri chalti hai kiyunki main danke ki chot par bolta hun.”

Salman laughs and says:“Gunaratan khush hua.”

The host is then seen speaking to housemate Nyra Banerjee. He is heard telling her that in the entire week, she was only seen four times in camera.

He added:“Jis waqt baat karni hai, us waqt baat nahi karti ho. Jis waqt nahi baat karni hai, us waqt baat kar rahi ho.”

The show will also see a dollop of star power as stars Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri and Mallika Sherawat will be seen coming on the show to promote their upcoming film“Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,” which follows the story of a couple who decide to film their first night as a souvenir. All seems fine until the CD in which they stored their video gets stolen along with the CD player.