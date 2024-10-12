J&K Bank Inaugurates Ninety-Feet Road Branch At Soura

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K bank MD & CEO Baldev Prakash on Friday inaugurated the Bank's new branch at Ninety Feet Road at Soura here in presence of Divisional Head (Kashmir) Shabir Ahmad, DGM Arshid Hussain Dar and Zonal Head (Srinagar) Raja Zaffer Khan amid a large gathering of Bank's valuable customers from adjoining areas like Aanchar and Soura, prominent businessmen and local residents.
Cluster Heads, Branch Managers of adjoining areas also attended the inaugural ceremony along with other officers of the Bank.
In his interaction with customers on the occasion, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash reaffirmed the Bank's dedication to customer convenience by expanding its service network through state-of-the-art branches, while also highlighting the recent upgrades to the Bank's digital infrastructure aimed at enhancing customer convenience. He said,“This is your bank, and your support is important in strengthening it. I request you to make the most of the facilities provided in this branch and cooperate with our staff in taking this touch point to great heights.”
“Besides providing you with the best services through our well-established network of branches, ATMs, and CRMs, we have made it a point that our digital offerings are better than those of our competitors”, he added.
Stressing upon the significance of customer feedback, he observed,“Your feedback is very important for our service delivery system. So you need not to hesitate to come up with your feedback, for, it will only make us better and enable us to live upto your expectations.” Further, he emphasized the need for digital agility in today's rapidly evolving banking landscape, stating,
“Our customers expect banking to be as immediate and integrated as the rest of their digital experiences. To meet these expectations, we are moving beyond traditional service models toward a proactive, innovative, and customer-centric approach to sales”, he said. In addition, Baldev Prakash highlighted the Bank's focus on creating an operating model that aligns with both customer aspirations and market dynamics.“We are developing a model that places sales at the forefront, ensuring every interaction strengthens our values, builds loyalty, and drives our sales objectives.
The staff posted here must never underestimate the importance of maintaining good relationship with the customers.” Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Head (Kashmir) expressed gratitude to the participants especially the Bank's valuable customers for their valuable invaluable trust and valuable time.“I believe this branch will serve you in the best possible way and with your support and emotional connect, it will emerge as the best in this area”, he said.
The newly inaugurated branch- that takes total number of J&K Bank branches to 1008- is set to enhance banking access for the locals, further solidifying the Bank's commitment to providing world-class services while deepening its footprint across the region.
