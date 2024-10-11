Investigation Against 21 Defendants Roadblocks In Tierras Altas, Chiriquí

( MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Public Prosecutor's Office provisionally closed the investigation it was conducting following a criminal complaint filed in November 2023 by the Chamber of of Tierras Altas, Chiriquí, against 21 people who, according to the plaintiffs, promoted roadblocks and the“kidnapping” of the district in the midst of days of protests against the contract.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.