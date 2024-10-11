Investigation Against 21 Defendants Roadblocks In Tierras Altas, Chiriquí

Investigation Against 21 Defendants Roadblocks In Tierras Altas, Chiriquí
Date
10/11/2024 11:10:15 PM
The Public Prosecutor's Office provisionally closed the investigation it was conducting following a criminal complaint filed in November 2023 by the Chamber of tourism of Tierras Altas, Chiriquí, against 21 people who, according to the plaintiffs, promoted roadblocks and the“kidnapping” of the district in the midst of days of protests against the mining contract.
