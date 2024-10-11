Zelensky On Victory Plan: We Must Act Right Now

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented Ukraine's Victory Plan to the leaders of European countries this week and emphasized that joint efforts must be made now, in the next few months.

The head of state said this in his nightly address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"Here in Germany, and yesterday in three countries in one day – Britain, France, Italy – I presented our Victory Plan to European leaders. To Prime Starmer, to President Macron, to the Head of the Italian Giorgia Meloni. And today during my conversation with Olaf. All the details of our strategy for achieving peace – geopolitical, military, and economic," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he emphasized that in order to force Russia into peace, it is necessary to act right now, in the coming months.

"We must act together – everyone who has the necessary strength, the necessary influence – to guarantee a sustainable peace, to force Russia into peace. But we must act right now, in these months. To strengthen our guys at the front. To strengthen our common positions. Now, at the team level, we will work with our partners in Europe to make the most of each planned step; and this Plan of ours should lead to an effective second Peace Summit, to bring the war to an end. And that it be a just, fair end to the war," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also thanked all partners in the Balkans and in the region of Southeast Europe for their support for the Peace Formula and the Peace Summit format.

"I am confident that the Victory Plan – if our partners are truly resolute in standing with us – will become a reliable bridge between the current situation and the peace we all strive so much for," he concluded.

Photo: President's Office