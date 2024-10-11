September Was Month With Highest Number Of Civilian Casualties In Ukraine In 2024 - UN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least 208 civilians were killed and 1,220 in Ukraine in September, making it the month with the highest number of civilian casualties (killed and injured) in 2024.

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said this in a monthly report , according to Ukrinform.

The organization said that 46% of those killed were older than 60 years. In addition, nine children were killed and 76 injured in September.

"Attacks using missiles across the country and aerial glide bombs, particularly against the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, contributed to the high casualty numbers. Near the frontline, attacks with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) accounted for a large portion of the casualties," the report said.

The vast majority of civilian casualties (92%) and damage to educational and health facilities (96%) in September continued to occur in territory controlled by Ukraine.

At least 30 attacks damaged or destroyed energy infrastructure (25 in territory controlled by Ukraine and 5 in territory occupied by the Russian Federation.