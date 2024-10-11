Morocco’S Sahara Strategy: A New Era Of Proactive Diplomacy And Regional Integration

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) King Mohammed VI's recent speech to the Moroccan Parliament marked a significant shift in the country's approach to the Sahara issue.



The King emphasized a move from reactive policies to proactive initiatives, placing the Sahara at the heart of Morocco's continental strategy. The monarch outlined several key projects that demonstrate this new approach.



These include the Morocco-Nigeria pipeline, the African Atlantic States Process, and a royal initiative to improve Sahel countries' access to the Atlantic Ocean.



However, these projects aim to integrate the Sahara region more closely with the rest of Africa. Morocco's efforts have already yielded positive results on the international stage.



The King noted that 164 out of 193 UN member states do not recognize the separatist entity in the Sahara. This represents 85% of the international community, a significant diplomatic achievement for Morocco.







The country's autonomy initiative under Moroccan sovereignty has gained substantial support. Over 112 countries, including many African and European nations, now back this proposal.

Morocco's Diplomatic Strategy

The King expressed particular gratitude to France and President Emmanuel Macron for their support of Morocco's position. Other major powers have also shown support for Morocco's territorial integrity.



The United States has recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara. Spain supports autonomy within Moroccan sovereignty. Russia has renewed its fishing agreement with Morocco, including the Sahara waters.



The international backing extends beyond state actors. Twenty-eight countries and one regional organization have opened consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla.



This concrete action demonstrates growing recognition of Morocco 's position on the ground. Despite these successes, Morocco remains committed to ongoing diplomatic efforts.



The King called for continued engagement to explain Morocco's position to countries that remain hesitant. He emphasized the role of parliamentary and partisan diplomacy in this process.



In addition, the speech highlighted Morocco's multifaceted approach to the Sahara issue. The strategy combines economic development, cultural promotion, and diplomatic outreach.



It positions the Sahara as a hub connecting Morocco with the rest of Africa. King Mohammed VI's address signals Morocco's determination to resolve the Sahara issue proactively.



By integrating the region into broader African initiatives, Morocco aims to strengthen its position while contributing to continental development.



This new strategy reflects Morocco's vision of the Sahara as both a national priority and a driver of African cooperation. It demonstrates the country's commitment to finding a lasting solution through diplomatic means and regional integration.

