Oxford Organization Presents 'A Night With Jason Wahler And Deuce Mcallister' On Tuesday, October 15

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This free event featuring stories of hope is presented by Intended for Good: The Stonewater Council for Youth, Ole Miss Athletics, Cannon Motors and more.

OXFORD, MS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Intended for Good : The Stonewater Council for Youth, Ole Miss Athletics, and Cannon Motors are proud to present“A Night with Jason Wahler and Deuce McAllister,” at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss on October 15 at 6 p.m.The evening will feature emotional stories of resilience and redemption from a celebrity advocate panel including "Laguna Beach" star and recovery advocate Wahler and NFL icon and Ole Miss alum McAllister, along with“The Hills: New Beginnings” star and advocate Ashley Wahler and Fund Recovery Executive Director Ryan Cain.This free event is being offered thanks to the generosity of Hero sponsors Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center , Cannon Motors, and Ole Miss Athletics, as well as Champion sponsors Clinton Schove of Oxford Fence Co LLC, The Blackburn Group, Billy Young, and GO Orthodontics.“We are honored to bring together these influential voices to inspire our community,” Bryan Fikes, the CEO of Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center and Founder of Intended for Good explains.“Their stories of resilience are a powerful reminder that anyone can struggle and no one is alone.”The event starts at 6 p.m. Many Ole Miss student-athletes are expected to join area youth and adults for a memorable night.For more information or to register your interest, visit .ABOUT INTENDED FOR GOOD: THE STONEWATER COUNCIL FOR YOUTHIntended for Good: The Stonewater Council for Youth is a panel of committee leaders dedicated to helping youth thrive. The council meets on a quarterly basis to discuss challenges in our community and to implement near-term solutions supported in part by the resources of Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center in Oxford, MS. The mission of Intended for Good is simple: As community leaders, it is our duty and responsibility to support this next generation, and give them the tools they need to take the baton and build a better future - for themselves and all of us.

Elizabeth Fikes

Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.