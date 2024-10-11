Estonian Intel: Ukrainian Strikes On Military Depots In Russia Will Increase Russians' Ammunition Shortage

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Estonian intelligence, strikes by the Ukrainian on artillery ammunition depots in Russia will further exacerbate the Russians' ammunition shortage.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Estonian broadcaster ERR .

The head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, Colonel Ants Kiviselg, said at a press that Ukraine continues to attack with attack drones deep into Russian territory - on ammunition depots. In particular, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the central missile and artillery depot in the town of Karachev in the Bryansk region. According to open sources, it was storing ammunition from North Korea. This is the fourth depot with artillery ammunition destroyed by drone attacks.

“Attacks on Russian military depots are likely to continue, further exacerbating the shortage of Russian ammunition,” Kiviselg said.

He added that a precision strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on October 3 killed six North Korean officers who were stationed at Russian positions in the combat zone.“In this regard, rumors are spreading in Russian social media about the possible arrival of North Korean units in Ukraine. At the same time, Ukrainian officials have commented that North Korean military personnel are accompanying the supply of ammunition. Their purpose is to record defects and monitor the use of ammunition,” the colonel said.

In his opinion, this shows that the Russian Federation is increasingly dependent on North Korea's assistance to continue fighting.

The head of the Estonian Defense Forces' intelligence center briefly described the situation on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war. According to him, Russian units have probably received orders to increase the combat tempo in order to achieve tactical goals before the onset of the“mud season.”

Kiviselg added that, as the experience of 2023 shows, the“mud season” is not always a significant obstacle to the offensive actions of Russian troops, so such operations will continue after the onset of cold weather.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 9, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully conducted an operation to destroy an enemy arsenal near the village of Karachev, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.