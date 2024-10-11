Inventhelp Inventors Develop Modified Shirt For Men (LOS-212)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a modified shirt for men that would make it easier to access private parts when using the bathroom," said one of two inventors, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so we invented the

CROTCHLESS SHIRT. Our design reduces the fuss and aggravation associated with extra fabric."

The invention provides an improved shirt design for men. In doing so, it would eliminate any extra material being in the wearer's way when using the toilet or urinal. As a result, it increases convenience, and it allows the wearer to more quickly and easily use the bathroom. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for men, especially those who are disabled, elderly, overweight, or experience prostate problems. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-212, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

