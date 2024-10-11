WARWICK ACOUSTICS INVESTS IN SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED UK MANUFACTURING AND R&D FACILITY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WARWICK ACOUSTICS' INVESTS IN SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED UK AND R&D

Warwick Acoustics new manufacturing HQ at MIRA in Warwickshire offers 10-fold increase in production capacity for its world-beating automotive speaker systems

- Warwick Acoustics' CEO Mike GrantWARWICKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Warwick Acoustics , developer of revolutionary Electrostatic Audio Systems for the automotive and consumer markets, has participated in the "topping out" ceremony of its new UK manufacturing at the MIRA Technology Park (“MTP”), Europe's largest automotive research and development site. The Warwickshire-based company will increase its manufacturing capacity by a factor of ten, as it prepares to revolutionise the automotive audio market in the same manner as it has done with its high-fidelity consumer headphone systems.The new 3345 sq m (36,000 sq ft) building at Plot 9 on the MIRA site enhances the capability to produce its unique and innovative automotive Electrostatic Audio loudspeaker Panels at significantly larger volumes for its first customers.Warwick Acoustics' CEO Mike Grant said:“By making our automotive and headphone products on one UK site, alongside the management, design and engineering teams, we are able to ensure excellence in design, product quality and sustainability standards across our product portfolio.We are proud to be able to support British based innovation, manufacturing, and commercial exploitation for the benefit of our employees, shareholders, and the local community.We will shortly commence manufacturing for our first automotive audio customer, a global, luxury car maker, with a model that will be on sale in 2025. We've also recently released a new version of our APERIO Headphone System in collaboration with UK leading audio expert GoldenSound, offering a new audio perspective and interpretation of the ultimate headphone experience. These milestones are the latest in our mission to bring a revolution to the global in-car entertainment market."The company strategically selected the 100% renewable powered MIRA Technology Park as their HQ due both its central location within the heart of the automotive sector in the UK, and its sustainability credentials, with MIRA constructing in parallel a 7MW solar farm that will generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 2300 houses.Warwick Acoustics' patented Electrostatic Audio Panels are 90% lighter and use 90% less energy than traditional automotive speakers, as well as being 100% recyclable by mass. The British-designed and manufactured electrostatic audio technology from Warwick Acoustics brings a revolution to in-car audio, moving away from the traditional format of a speaker, the fundamental principles of which haven't altered for nearly 100 years. The fresh thinking required to achieve this step change in audio performance has been recognised this month with Design and Innovation awards from WIRED magazine and The Northern Automotive Alliance.ENDSAbout Warwick Acoustics:Warwick Acoustics Ltd is a UK-based audio technology company renowned for its Electrostatic Loudspeaker technology. Warwick Acoustics is the world's first audio technology company to engineer Electrostatic based audio systems for automotive applications, reproducing remarkable and immersive listening experiences for the premium in-car audio sector that deliver significant whole-vehicle benefits.The unique and patented Electrostatic Panels have been engineered from the ground up to be applied explicitly to electric vehicles (EVs). The multi-year development of this new technology is perfectly timed with OEMs' rapid transition to electrification and life cycle sustainability. Electrostatic Panels are proven in the company's award-winning, patented Electrostatic luxury headphones – renowned for their unequalled and immersive sound quality. The company's headphone systems have earned over 30 awards worldwide.Designed and manufactured by a world-class, multi-disciplinary team of engineers passionate about audio, Warwick Acoustics' is focused on helping drive the automotive industry's journey towards lower greenhouse emissions through enhancing the customer experiences based on sustainable technology. Leading the 'clean sound' revolution, Warwick Acoustics' audio systems are set to benefit the planet directly.

