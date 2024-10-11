BJP MP Calls For Harshest Punishment To Those Involved In Mahadev App Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Raipur, Oct 11 (IANS) BJP MP and former Chhattisgarh minister, Brijmohan Agrawal, has demanded the harshest punishment possible for those involved in the Mahadev gambling app case.

Agrawal expressed concern over the app's impact, stating, "The Mahadev Satta App, an international racket, has ruined the lives of lakhs of youth in Chhattisgarh and across the country. It's crucial to apprehend those responsible for this crime, as it is ruining the future of young people lured by the promise of easy money. They must face the harshest penalties for their crimes."

Agrawal criticised the previous Congress-led government, accusing it of inaction.“When Congress was in power, they failed to take any steps against the masterminds behind this racket, who exploited the youth of Chhattisgarh. They simply documented the issue without taking real action. It is only now that efforts are being made,” he told IANS.

Agrawal further said that now swift actions are being taken under the current BJP government.

Saurabh Chandrakar, the key figure behind the Mahadev betting app, who was arrested in Dubai, is expected to be extradited to India within the next 10 days.

Chandrakar's arrest followed an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Mahadev betting app, which facilitated illegal gambling on games such as poker, cricket, and even elections, was exposed during Congress rule in Chhattisgarh.

The ED has been investigating the case since 2022. Chandrakar, a former juice seller from Raipur, along with his accomplice Ravi Uppal, is considered the 'kingpin' behind the app.

The ED has also alleged the involvement of senior politicians and bureaucrats, including former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The app's operations expanded internationally, with networks across 11 countries, including Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

The Mahadev Book, along with the Reddy Anna Book and Ambani Book, became major platforms for online betting.

Mahadev Book reportedly generated revenue of Rs 250-300 crore per month.

The app's operations also extended to Noida, where authorities uncovered transactions worth Rs 400 crore in just over a month, leading to several arrests.

Noida Police's efforts are believed to have been instrumental in Chandrakar's arrest.