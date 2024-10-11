Gafarova: Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Relations Built On Centuries-Old Friendship And Understanding
Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, expressed
Azerbaijan's high appreciation for Tajikistan's accomplishments
during her participation in an international parliamentary
conference celebrating the 30th anniversary of the constitution of
Tajikistan. The event took place on October 11, as part of her
official visit to Tajikistan, Azernews
reports.
Gafarova highlighted the strong historical and cultural ties
between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, stating, "Our peoples have
always lived in conditions of peace, tranquility, friendship, and
mutual understanding. Our interstate relations are built on this
solid foundation. The National Leader of the Azerbaijani people,
Heydar Aliyev, and the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon,
have a special role in establishing these relations."
She also emphasized the significance of mutual visits between
the presidents of both nations, Ilham Aliyev and Emomali Rahmon,
noting that the agreements and signed documents from these meetings
have significantly boosted bilateral cooperation.
"During Emomali Rahmon's state visit to Azerbaijan, the signing
of the 'Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic
of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Tajikistan' elevated our
relations to a completely new level. One of the factors positively
impacting our relations is the mutual engagement of our
parliaments. We parliamentarians represent our people, and our work
reflects their will," Gafarova added.
