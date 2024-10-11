Kuwait Amir's Rep. Attends St. Paul Church's 75Th Anni. Ceremony

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, attended a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the inauguration of St. Paul Church in Ahmadi on Friday.

Dr. Michel Mbona, the Church's priest, gave a speech in which he extolled the State of Kuwait under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the Kuwaiti people's tolerance and peaceful coexistence throughout history.

Some souvenirs were offered to His Highness the Amir's Representative on this occasion. (end)

