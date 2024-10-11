Kuwait Amir's Rep. Attends St. Paul Church's 75Th Anni. Ceremony
KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, attended a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the inauguration of St. Paul Church in Ahmadi on Friday.
Dr. Michel Mbona, the Church's priest, gave a speech in which he extolled the State of Kuwait under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the Kuwaiti people's tolerance and peaceful coexistence throughout history.
Some souvenirs were offered to His Highness the Amir's Representative on this occasion. (end)
