Israeli Army Says Head Of Islamic Jihad's Network In Nur Shams Killed In West Bank

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Oct 11 (IANS) The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced early Friday that Muhammad Abdullah, head of the Islamic Jihad's in Nur Shams was killed following an Israeli on the area of Tulkarm in the West Bank.

Another Palestinian was also killed in the attack, the IDF said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abdullah was the successor of Muhammad Jabber, head of the Islamic Jihad's network in Tulkarm who was killed by Israel on August 29, said the statement.

The IDF held Abdullah responsible for organising in the area and being involved in numerous attacks in recent months, saying that he was also active in deploying explosives against IDF soldiers operating in Tulkarm.

The militants were found with M-16 rifles, vests, and the vehicle they operated, which were confiscated by IDF soldiers.