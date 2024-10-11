Giriraj Singh Hits Out At Kerala Govt For Passing Resolution Against 'One Nation, One Election'

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 11 (IANS) As the Kerala Assembly passed a against the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which is currently under active consideration by the Centre, Union Giriraj Singh on Friday slammed the state and asked why they were having a problem with it.

The resolution, which was approved unanimously on Thursday urges the Centre to drop the idea of implementing simultaneous in the nation.

With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan indisposed, the resolution was introduced in the Kerala Assembly on his behalf by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister M.B. Rajesh.

Rajesh while presenting the resolution pointed out that "if such an attempt becomes a reality it will weaken the federal structure of India and compromise the country's diverse parliamentary democracy" and termed it "undemocratic" and "unconstitutional."

Talking to IANS, Giriraj Singh said, "The implementation of 'One Nation, One Election' is very important for the country. This should happen, otherwise, development will be hindered and affected."

The Union Minister asked when would governments do developmental work if they would remain busy in elections.

"Elections happen in our country very frequently. If 'One Nation, One Election' is implemented in the country it will save time for the government to focus on developmental projects," he added.

Talking about the 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' which will be starting from October 18, he said, "Today, I am starting from the areas where Hindus are becoming marginalised. I will start the Yatra from Bhagalpur and will go to Katihar, Kishanganj and Araria. I am not going against any community. I am going to support the Hindus."

Giriraj Singh has said that he will embark on the yatra to urge the Hindu community to stay united and not get divided along caste lines.

Union Minister Singh alleged that leaders like Congress MP Rahul Gandhi "try to divide Hindus along caste lines".

"I will embark on a 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' through which I will make Hindus aware because leaders like Rahul Gandhi try to divide Hindus along caste lines...," he claimed.

The BJP leader said that these leaders do not try to divide the Muslim community on caste lines as they want to get unanimous support from the minority voters.

He also cautioned the Hindu community not to get divided otherwise they would face atrocities, citing the situation in Pakistan and Bangladesh.