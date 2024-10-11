Solaris Haven By LINE2PIXELS STUDIO Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Solaris Haven

Minimalist Living Space Design Recognized for Excellence in A' Interior Space and Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected international design competition, has announced LINE2PIXELS STUDIO as a Bronze Winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for their exceptional work, Solaris Haven. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the A' Interior Design Awards within the interior design industry, positioning it as a sought-after accolade for innovative and outstanding designs.Solaris Haven's award-winning design showcases the relevance of minimalist principles in contemporary living spaces. By aligning with current trends and user needs, the design demonstrates how simplicity, functionality, and aesthetics can be seamlessly integrated to create a serene and sophisticated environment. This recognition underscores the practical benefits of thoughtful interior design for both occupants and the industry as a whole.Drawing from minimalist design principles, Solaris Haven features clean lines, muted color palettes, and natural materials such as wood and stone. These elements work together to evoke a sense of tranquility and sophistication throughout the space. Carefully selected furnishings and dÃ©cor pieces add warmth and personality while maintaining an understated elegance. The design's attention to detail, from the harmonious balance of materials to the incorporation of statement lighting and curated art pieces, sets it apart as a truly remarkable living space.The recognition bestowed upon Solaris Haven by the A' Interior Design Awards serves as a testament to LINE2PIXELS STUDIO's commitment to excellence and innovation. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the studio, fostering further exploration of minimalist design principles and their application in creating inviting and functional living spaces. The award also motivates the team to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the interior design industry.Solaris Haven was brought to life by a talented team of professionals at LINE2PIXELS STUDIO. The project was led by Design Director Wee Chong Pui, with Jay Liew as the Lead Designer. Ee Lin Kang served as the Project Manager, while Katrine Sze contributed as the Technical Designer. The Construction Manager role was fulfilled by Wee Tin Pui, and the Decor and Furnishing Team consisted of Caroline Ting, Ei Ni Sia, and Janice Yong.Interested parties may learn more about Solaris Haven and its award-winning design by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website. The page showcases the project in detail, providing insights into the design process, the team behind it, and the innovative features that earned it the Bronze A' Design Award.About LINE2PIXELS STUDIOEstablished in 2018, LINE2PIXELS STUDIO embarked on a journey to bridge creative visions with reality. Through the fusion of classic and contemporary designs, they have redefined spaces, tailoring them to meet each customer's individual needs. Their commitment to creating meaningful experiences has earned them a reputation as a leader in purpose-driven design. Based in Malaysia, LINE2PIXELS STUDIO continues to exceed expectations and push the boundaries of interior design.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs showcase a thoughtful development process, innovative use of materials and technology, and the potential to positively influence industry standards. The award acknowledges the designer's ability to effectively blend form and function, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and across all industries, the award aims to identify and celebrate innovative designs that benefit society and contribute to a better world. The competition is judged by a diverse panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. By showcasing these pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and advances the field of design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

