Durga Puja 2024: Youtuber Gaurav Taneja Shares Photos With Wife Ritu Rathee Amid Divorce Rumours

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid massive speculation surrounding the separation of Youtuber Gaurav Taneja and his wife Ritu Rathee, the social influencer has shared pictures of him enjoying the Durga Puja festival with his family. The Instagram photos of the celebrations have come days after Ritu Rathee confirmed their split in a on social media.

In response to the video, Gaurav Taneja issued a statement clarifying that he will not say anything about his personal life on social media, which may escalate the controversy surrounding the couple. Taneja also turned off the comment option on his recent post, which he captioned,“Durga pooja celebration!!”

Last month, Taneja's wife, Ritu Rathee , shared a video to address the constant trolling and speculations about her personal life. In her video message, Rathee had said that she is an empowered woman who can take her stand and speak for herself.

In her video message, she also urged the social media users to stop trolling her husband and targeting him for no reason. Addressing the rumours about their split, Ritu Rathee said,“A small thing happened between a husband and wife. He thought he was right, I thought I was right. He became stubborn, and so did I”.

Later in the video, she made it clear that she doesn't need any support from social media.

Meanwhile. Gaurav Taneja had also shared a post on Instagram in Hindi which meant,“Those who love me, I love them back.

The post was captioned with,“Social media is not a place to discuss family matters. I have nothing to say”. In the post, he maintained that he will not speak about his personal life on social media and will remain quite for his family and urged netizens to stop making any assumptions.

“I will remain quiet for my kids and the mother of my child. Ready to live with all the negativity and hate for my entire life. Please don't expect any public explanation. Please stop making any assumptions.”